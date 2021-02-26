Suspect wanted in Marshall County church burglaries

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find who is responsible for several burglaries at a Guntersville church.
Investigators say Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church has been broken into twice.
The church off Rock Hill Road was first burglarized on January 22nd and then again on February 6th.
The windows, doors, and bathrooms were damaged. Some church equipment was also damaged.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie says the suspects could also be responsible for the theft of a Polaris, an off-roading vehicle, from a home near the church.
Guthrie says the suspect was spotted at the church cemetery in the Polaris, and another suspect was seen riding a dirt bike. He says he hopes people can help officers track down those responsible.
“You know anytime you’ve got a crime like this period where there is damage done to a residence or someone loses property or any kind of value at all that strikes close to home. But when you start vandalizing churches we would hope that we don’t have a trend of this,” says Guthrie.
If you have any information that can help identify the suspects, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
