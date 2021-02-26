Steady showers & storms today with more on the way this weekend

Showers moved into the Valley overnight bringing periods of steady rainfall across North Alabama. Get used to having the umbrella because we have plenty of rain on the way over the next 5 to 6 days. Steady rainfall will be with us for a majority of the morning before we catch a few breaks in the action for the afternoon. Hit or miss storms will still be around for the afternoon today, but it’s the evening where there will be a better chance at storms. Those storms will be along the warm front as it lifts from the southwest and through the Valley. This will bring the threat of some stronger storms with 45 mph winds and small hail. While there may be a few stronger storms, I don’t expect anything to be severe. Temperatures today should stay into the mid to upper 50s, warming overnight as the front passes through.