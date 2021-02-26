Steady showers & storms today with more on the way this weekend

Happy Friday! It’s a wet start to the day and this will be with us all weekend.
Showers moved into the Valley overnight bringing periods of steady rainfall across North Alabama. Get used to having the umbrella because we have plenty of rain on the way over the next 5 to 6 days. Steady rainfall will be with us for a majority of the morning before we catch a few breaks in the action for the afternoon. Hit or miss storms will still be around for the afternoon today, but it’s the evening where there will be a better chance at storms. Those storms will be along the warm front as it lifts from the southwest and through the Valley. This will bring the threat of some stronger storms with 45 mph winds and small hail. While there may be a few stronger storms, I don’t expect anything to be severe. Temperatures today should stay into the mid to upper 50s, warming overnight as the front passes through.
As the warm front lifts north overnight tonight, that should clear up enough of those storms for Saturday. While we will still have a chance at scattered showers and storms, the bulk of the energy will be off to our north throughout the day on Saturday. Unfortunately, that boundary will sink back to the south for Sunday, bringing a return of the showers and storms as well as the potential for a few stronger storms. This still needs to be watched, but signs are pointing to a lot of energy by the afternoon as our temperatures may make the mid to upper 70s. Flooding may also become an issue by Sunday afternoon if storms train over the same areas. Rainfall totals from Friday through Tuesday will range between 4 to 6 inches!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.