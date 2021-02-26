Soggy Friday with more rain on the way

Rain continues for your noon hour, with conditions continuing to be soggy throughout the day today.
We will have some dry periods where the widespread rain breaks, leaving us with isolated showers headed into the evening.
Rain will continue into your weekend, but ease up a bit for Saturday. Temperatures throughout the weekend will stay comfortable and in the upper 60s/lower 70s.
We could see a few thunderstorms pop up, increasing rain totals a bit, but overall the Valley is in the 4+ range for rain by the time Tuesday rolls in.
The next 10 days will feel very spring like in temperatures and rain chances will follow us into the better part of next week.
