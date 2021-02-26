Sheffield woman needs help after losing home in fire

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sheffield woman is picking up the pieces after losing her home of more than 20 years in a fire.
Alice Hurley Carter’s family said she’s always been a giver.
“She’s helped raise many kids along the way. I’ve seen so many kids in our home over the years and I believe that’s her true purpose for being here is to help others,” said her daughter, Denise Carter.
Now, she’s found herself in need after a fire destroyed her Sheffield home over the weekend.
“To her, she’s lost a sense of comfort and peace, a sense of security. For her, she has a strong faith in God that everything is going to be restored and she knows that He is going to take care of her but again this has just been heartbreaking,” said Carter.
Now, her family is left with the memories of a happy home made over the last 24 years.
“So many memories. Having friends over, sleepovers, going to prom, taking pictures in the living room,” said Carter.
Alice Hurley and her niece were in the home when it caught fire.
They were able to escape safely.
Now, her family is asking for help, and...
“Just pray for her. Please, please please keep our family lifted up in prayer,” said Carter.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Alice get back on her feet.
