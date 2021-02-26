Polyplex USA announces $90 million expansion

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Ever since Polyplex started manufacturing in American back in 2013, they have been trying to bring in a second manufacturing plant.
Now, over $90 million will go into just that.
Around 100 new jobs will soon be available in Decatur because of Polyplex USA’s planned expansion. Polyplex makes polyester film used in packaging.
Polyplex USA President Amit Kalra says they hope to begin site work as early as next month.
The new manufacturing positions aren’t the only jobs that will come from this project.
“All the local contracting will be done primarily from the area which will be additional jobs. A lot of contribution will go to the property taxes to the school district,” Kalra said.
Kalra says he is a strong believer American made products.
“I always wanted to grow the economy not only for the country but the community we serve in,” Kalra said.
Kalra says the new plant should be in operation in less than two years.
