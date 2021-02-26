Police identify suspect in Target parking lot incident resulting in officer injury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The suspect in Thursday’s Target parking lot incident has now been identified.
According to Huntsville Police, the suspect is 31-year-old Blake Andrew Reed.
Reed was booked into the Madison County Detention Center at 11 p.m. Thursday evening. He was charged with the following:
- Second degree assault
- Third degree theft of property
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle
- Attempting to elude police
- Reckless endangerment
- Duty upon striking fixtures on a highway
Check this story for future updates related to the investigation.
ORIGINAL: A Huntsville police officer was injured as a result of a suspected shoplifting incident on Thursday
The incident happened in the parking lot of Target on Carl T. Jones in Jones Valley.
Huntsville Police say the store manager reported a shoplifting offense. Officers say the offender fought with police on scene. Police say the suspect then got into a vehicle. That’s when we’re told the officer grabbed hold of the suspect as they drove away.
Police say that officer was dragged a short distance before falling out of the vehicle. The suspect then crashed into a parked car on Edgewood Avenue.
After a short foot chase the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect faces the following charges: felony shoplifting, felony assault of a police officer, attempting to flee and elude, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Don Webster with HEMSI says the officer has been transported to Huntsville Hospital. He says the officer appears to have non-life threatening injuries but is still being assessed.
