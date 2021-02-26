Madison Hospital nursery receives renovation donation

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Thanks to a generous donation, Madison Hospital nursery will receive a renovation.
The $300,000 donation was made possible by charitable lead trust to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. The gift through the Jeannine Glover Management Trust will accommodate nursery babies that require longer stays.
The new space will also feature private bays for each baby and family.
During the first year of operation 5-hundred babies were delivered, now it is home to 15-hundred births annually.
“That’s why this gift from the glover family could not have come at a better time for us. Because it gives us an opportunity and renovate and redesign our nursery and that probably wouldn’t have happened, so for that I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” says Madison Hospital President Mary Lynne Wright.
Jeannine and James Glover volunteered at the hospital for more than 40-years. Jeannine passed away back in 20-17 and James in 20-20.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.