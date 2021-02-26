LAUDERDALE CO, Ala. (WAFF) - Vaccines are still in short supply, but local governments are preparing to ramp up distribution as soon as they can.
Lauderdale County Commissioners bought two trailers to use as mobile COVID vaccine clinics.
Lauderdale County has a lot of rural residents.
These trailers will be used to vaccinate them.
Combined they cost more than 150-thousand-dollars.
Lauderdale County EMA Director, George Grabryan, said the commission is going to partner with North Alabama Medical Center to operate them.
The trailers will self-contained clinics.
Grabryan said these trailers will be a big help towards getting vaccines into rural areas.
“It’s just another way to help our citizens. You know we’ve had a couple hundred deaths in Lauderdale county due to and if this helps prevent one death by doing it this way then that’s certainly a good thing,” said Grabryan.
We’ll let you know when the trailers start being used.
