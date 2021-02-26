Hornets, Boys, Girls basketball teams advance to AHSAA State Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The community of Hatton has a lot to celebrate heading into the weekend. Both the Boys and Girls basketball teams are headed to State after winning respective AHSAA Class 4A Northwest Regionals Friday at the Tom Drake Coliseum on the campus of Wallace State-Hanceville.
The Hatton Girls advance to the Class 4A State Semifinals after defeated Falkville 60-26. Two players scored in double figures for the Lady Hornets led by senior Kamie Kirk’s 17 points and 12 rebounds.
“I left Hatton in seventh grade, I moved back at the end of tenth grade, and I wanted to carry this team,” Kirk said after the game. “Coach (Chasta) Chamness is just like everybody else. Easy to talk to. She’s a great person and I love her.”
“Our fans follow us everywhere even with COVID restrictions it’s been a different year a different time, our fans have supported us the entire way,” Hatton’s Girls Head Coach Chasta Chamness said after the game. “We haven’t been to the Final four since 2003-2004, so we’re excited.”
In the second game of the day, the Hatton boys team outlasted Sheffield 50-47 to advance to the Class 4A State Semifinals for the first time since 1999. Three players scored in double figures led by Senior Ridge Harrison’s 16 points. Kris O’ Dell and Braden Stafford scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
“I don’t know. Growing up as a kid I always wanted to be the star of the show, I always wanted to hoop,” Stafford said after the game.
Justin Henley: “It means a lot,” First year Head Coach Justin Henley said after the game. “Some of them haven’t been able to see any games with all of the COVID, so I’m just glad they’re all here and got to and I appreciate their support.” Henley was part of the last Hatton team to reach State.
The Hatton Girls team will face Lanett Wednesday, March 3rd in the Class 2A Girls Semifinals at 9AM at Bill Harris Arena. The Hatton boys will also face Lanett Wednesday, March 3rd in the Class 2A Boys Semifinals. Tip off is set for 11:30.
