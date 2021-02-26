Morgan County Grand Jury indicted two men in Valhermoso Springs septuple homicide

John Michael Legg, Frederic "Rick" Rogers (Source: WAFF 48 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 4:26 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County Grand Jury indicted two men accused of murdering seven people in Valhermeso Springs last summer.

23-year-old Frederic Allen Rogers, of Woodville and 20-year-old John Michael Legg, of Hartselle were indicted this week for six counts of Capital Murder. Officials say the defendants are being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

The victims of the shooting, three women and four men, were found in a home on on Talucah Road on June 4th. The pair was arrested in Oregon on June 21.

