Forged check investigation ends with Florence man facing theft, possession charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A scheme in Florence resulting in thousands of dollars being fraudulently taken from local credit unions was put to an end this week.
According to Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley, officers received reports of a potential forged check scheme back in January. The reports claimed forged checks were being deposited in a number of accounts at a Shoals area credit union.
Billingsley said multiple branches of that credit union were used to make the deposits. The investigation uncovered over $16,000 taken during the scheme.
FPD Detective Justin Wright obtained video from the credit union and identified a possible suspect in the case.
The suspect is Abdul Arnold, age 23 of Florence. On February 25, Arnold was arrested on the following charges:
- First degree theft of property
- Third degree possession of a forged instrument - 49 counts
Arnold is currently incarcerated on a $79,000 bail.
