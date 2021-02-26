FDA considering third vaccine that could speed up Alabamians getting vaccinated

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The U.S. could soon have three vaccines at its disposal. An FDA panel is set to review the Johnson and Johnson vaccine today.
This vaccine could be a real game-changer. The reason it is being viewed with such hope is that it only requires one dose.
At last check, 583,000 Alabamians had received one dose of Pfizer or Moderna, but only 250,000 completed both doses.
Dr. Paul Goepfert director of UAB’s Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic, says that there are supposed to be 20 million doses available by the end of March.
That means no waiting around for a second dose, one and done. This could potentially double the speed of getting everyone vaccinated.
One downside, it’s not quite as effective as the other two vaccines at preventing you from getting COVID, but it has shown extremely high success rates at preventing severe cases and deaths if you do get the virus. Goepfert says that’s what we want from a vaccine.
Also, the side effects from Johnson and Johnson are about the same, if not less, than Pfizer and Moderna.
It’s also easier to store and ship which makes it easier for people living in rural parts of the state.
“This vaccine is highly effective, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. It is shown to be protective against severe disease up to 85 plus percent rate in areas of the world that have all these variant viruses,” says Goepfert.
“That’s fantastic. No other vaccine has that information. It is a comparable vaccine to Pfizer and Moderna. I do not think people should be thinking it’s an inferior vaccine.”
There could potentially be more than three vaccinations to come into the market.
Goepfert says by the time summer rolls he thinks people will be able to choose what vaccine they would like to get. There may even be more than three options for a vaccine by that time.
Goepfert mentioned to me the AstraZeneca vaccine could potentially be ready at that point and the Novavax is right behind it.
So, the public could have five different options within a few weeks or months.
AstraZeneca is already approved in the UK and European Union. As for the Novavax, the phase three trial has ended but has not yet been approved.
Goepfert says as for now, all approved vaccines are very similar.
“It is possible in the future that we will find out one or the other works better, and then we will likely recommend another vaccine,” says Geopfert.
“But for now, to get us out of this mess, I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can possibly get vaccinated.”
