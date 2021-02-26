COVID-19 in Alabama: 807 new confirmed cases on Saturday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated February 27 at 10:17 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 386,036 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 106,647 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 807 new confirmed cases added Saturday. There have been 7,787 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

The state reports 45,428 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 691 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 285,130 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Saturday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED FEBRUARY 27

COUNTY FEBRUARY 27 CASES (10 a.m.) FEBRUARY 26 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 4,315 4,295 +20
Cullman 6,066 6,054 +12
DeKalb 7,270 7,264 +6
Franklin 3,363 3,344 +19
Jackson 5,473 5,468 +5
Lauderdale 5,638 5,614 +24
Lawrence 2,313 2,304 +9
Limestone 8,000 7,993 +7
Madison 28,226 28,170 +56
Marshall 9,755 9,746 +9
Morgan 11,460 11,432 +28

