City, school leaders eye joint North Huntsville redevelopment project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley are working together on a potential relocation site for the school system’s administrative offices.
Mayor Battle said the city agreed to put money toward the purchase of a 14-acre site for a new mixed-use redevelopment project near the intersection of Max Luther Drive and North Memorial Parkway. A new Huntsville City Schools central office would be part of the project.
At Thursday’s City Council meeting, City Director of Urban and Economic Development Shane Davis presented several design concepts. Those concepts include a mix of uses, such as office, medical, retail, hotel and multi-family residential in the redevelopment of the property. He said the agreement requires the city to clear and prep the site, and contribute toward construction costs of the new central office.
“We’ve been working in partnership with Huntsville City Schools for many years to provide the best possible education for our students, and that includes accommodations for a more centrally located school headquarters,” Mayor Battle said. “There’s still a lot to work out on this potential site, but we’re excited about the possibilities of providing a dedicated building for education in this highly visible area.”
The area near Max Luther and the Parkway is part of an urban redevelopment corridor where the City recently constructed the beautiful new Lantana Park and Madison County built its new office complex.
“The redevelopment of the Memorial Parkway corridor continues to be one of the City’s top priorities,” Davis said. “We have seen good return with our public-private investments within the corridor and this project will add to the success. Working together brings success to everyone involved, especially our community.”
