Belgreen, Pisgah reach State Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bulldogs of Belgreen shot the ball really well. 60 percent will almost beat anyone in High School basketball. the Bulldogs ran by Pickens County in the Class 1A Northwest Regional Final at Tom Drake Coliseum on the campus of Wallace State-Hanceville 73-58 to advance to the Class 1A State Semifinals next week in Birmingham.
Three players scored in double figures led by Scout Bragwell’s 20 points. Brothers Will and Connor Bonner scored 20 and 15 respectfully as the Bulldogs will face Notasulga Wednesday March 2nd.
The Pisgah Lady Eagles are back in the State Semifinals with the 72-65 Overtime win over Spring Garden at the Northeast Regional Final at Jacksonville State University. Four Players scored in double figures for the Eagles led by Kallie Tinker’s 20 points. Pisgah will play Wednesday March 3rd in the Class 2A State Semifinals.
The Northwest Regionals continue Friday, while a pair of area teams play in the Class 4A State Semifinals. Rogers will face Geneva in the Class 4A Girls Semifinal, while the Brooks Lions face Booker T. Washington in the Class 4A Boys Semifinals.
