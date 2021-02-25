When we can expect herd immunity from COVID-19 according to experts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Could we be on the verge of herd immunity as a state? According to one University of Alabama at Birmingham researcher we are.
According to one expert the definition of herd immunity is when a certain percentage of the population is immune to a virus either through vaccinations or natural infections.
On Wednesday UAB researcher Dr. Suzanne Judd PhD believes that’s now within reach.
“Current estimates are that we will see it sometime late spring or early summer in Alabama,” Dr. Judd PhD said. “Somewhere between May and June is likely.”
She points to scientific data showing more people had COVID-19 than originally tested.
“We are starting to learn from studies at Columbia, John Hopkins, and even here at UAB that it could be as many as ten to one n terms of ten people have had COVID but did not have a positive test but still have immunity,” she said.
Dr. Ali Hassoun with Huntsville Hospital said pinpointing an exact date for achieving herd immunity is difficult, there are too many unknowns.
“We really do not have full information about the vaccine such as long it lasts for and how much antibody response it will have,” he said. “We know right now with studies it is about four to five months and we know with infection some say three months with immunity. Others say five to seven months.”
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said more research needs to be done.
“I would really say we need to have a highly vaccinated population and that will take a longer period of time until we can get more supply in the state of Alabama,” she said.
Another factor to consider when talking about herd immunity, mutations of the virus.
All experts we spoke to want to remind people to keep being diligent in their safety measures to help.
