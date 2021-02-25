Sunny and in the 60s

Another Sunny and mild afternoon is ahead for us in North Alabama. Although not quite as warm as yesterday, temps will still climb above average and into the 60s.
Clouds will build as we head into the evening tonight, and bring rain for your Friday morning on. Most of the Valley can expect on and off showers through the early part of next week.
Temperatures through the weekend will stay above average, with highs tracking in the 60s and low 70s.
The next 10 days look to be spring-like with temperatures comfortable and rain throughout the forecast.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.