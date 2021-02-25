Scottsboro headlines teams headed to State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Northwest and Northeast Regionals continued at Wallace State Hanceville and Jacksonville State Wednesday as North Alabama teams competed for berths in the State Basketball Tournament in Birmingham.
In the Class 6A Girls Northwest Regional the three-time defending State Champions Hazel Green outlasted Hartselle 32-25. The Trojans, coached under Tim Miller improve to 34-1 on the season. Hazel Green will face McGill-Toolen Monday in the 6A State Semifinals.
In the Class 6A Boys Northwest regional Final, The Scottsboro Wildcats, who defeated Pinson Valley in the Sub-regionals faced Clay-Chalkville, and advanced to Birmingham with the 48-41 win. The Wildcats advance to State for the first time in program history and will face Spanish Fort Monday.
The Class 3A Girls Northwest Regional Final pitted Lauderdale County against Susan Moore. The Tigers fall 63-54 ending their season.
The Class 3A Boys Northwest Regional Final welcomed Danville to Wallace State. The Hawks faced Winfield Wednesday. Danville’s magical postseason run ends with the 60-28 loss.
In the Class 7A Northeast Regional the Huntsville Panthers faced Spain Park for a chance to reach the State Tournament. The Panthers lose 51-50 as Senior Luke Guyette’s jumper comes up short for the win. The Panthers season ends with a 23-7 record.
Decatur Heritage faced Skyline in the Class 1A Girls Final. Skyline wins 62-18 and will advance to the Class 1A State Semifinals March 2nd.
And in the Class 1A Boys Regional Final, Decatur Heritage faced Jacksonville Christian. Decatur Heritage wins 58-33. The Eagles will play Tuesday in the Class 1A State Semifinals.
Northeast and Northwest Regionals continue at Wallace State-Hanceville and Jacksonville State Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.