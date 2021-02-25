Playing catch up with COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The winter weather has left many places giving out the COVID-19 vaccine playing catch up. Walmart and Sam’s Club just started to give out the vaccine two weeks ago at more than 1,000 locations around the country.
When you locate a store offering vaccines in your area, it may show they’re not yet available.
Walmart isn’t commenting on this, but Karen Landers from the Alabama Department of Public Health says the vaccines used at Walmart come from a separate allotment than what is being given to the state.
Landers says she is glad to have an additional partner in Alabama and looks forward to seeing more.
She tells me Walmart is supposed to be providing an initial 15,000 doses, but winter weather has understandably slowed things down. It will take some time to get caught back up.
Since Walmart is part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Retail, ADPH can suggest where they think there may be a gap in vaccines. However, ultimately the company has the final say.
“The distributor has a backlog of doses and not just for the State of Alabama. They are going to ship the doses backlog before we get any new orders shipped to us,” says Landers.
The backlog should be sorted out by the end of the week.
One Decatur man says his experience receiving the vaccine at Walmart during the severe weather was a good experience.
There is a lot of talk about the difficulties of making a vaccine appointment, but Deryl Sharp had a very different experience.
Sharp’s wife heard that you can receive a COVID vaccine at Walmart. So she checked availability at various locations on Thursday, February 11th, and booked appointments for the next week.
The couple was surprised at how easy it was after hearing stories of how difficult getting an appointment has been for others. For the Sharp’s It was just a matter of a few minutes they had their appointment set up.
They received their vaccine last week and just already received a call to get their second dose.
“That was a week ago today that I got my shot. They called back this morning to set up mine and her second shot in 3 more weeks,” says Sharp.
Sharp says the only negative thing he could say is that the pharmacy was a little short-staffed, but he chalks that up to the winter weather.
When his wife went the next day, there was a full staff and she was in and out in minutes.
