Not as warm today, but dry ahead of a wet weekend

After midnight tonight our pattern will change, and we will start to see rain move in as a Gulf low develops. This will transport a lot of moisture into the Valley in time for your Friday morning commute. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times Friday as the center of the low-pressure system comes through. As the center of the low tracks over the area late Friday into Saturday, there may be enough energy and rotation to create some stronger storms bringing smaller hail and gusty winds. However, a widespread severe weather threat is not expected. From there on out we will deal with a boundary that will waver back and forth through the Valley over the weekend, sending waves of energy and storms through the Valley. The timing of the storms will be tough, but when they do move through there will be areas of heavy downpours. This will continue into Monday as will the threat of flooding as we may see more than 5 inches of rain through Tuesday.