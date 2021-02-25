LifeSouth in dire need of blood following last week’s winter weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Last week’s winter weather forced blood centers to close all across North Alabama. Now, LifeSouth, Alabama’s community-based blood supplier, is asking for your help to get back on its feet.
According to District Community Development Coordinator Kami May, donations are coming in strong but it’s still a challenge to make up for the lost 400 units of blood. In fact, LifeSouth only met 60 percent of its goal last week.
“Out of a whole total of 1,095 units, we were able to draw 692 units,” May said. “Compare those numbers to the week prior when we met 98 percent of our goal.”
The deficit affects hospitals in Cullman, Decatur, Albertville, Florence and Madison. May said it’s vital for donors to come out now so LifeSouth can get back on track.
“I just want to encourage everyone to come out and donate because if it was a loved one, you would want to make sure it is there for them,” May said.
May also discussed how the COVID-19 vaccine affects donors and reminds community members that they can still play their part even if they’ve gotten the shot.
“If you have received the COVID vaccine, the first dose or the second dose, you are still eligible to give blood, we just ask that you not give convalescent plasma,” May said. “But you can still give platelets, you can still give plasma, regular plasma, whole blood...you are still safe to give and donate.”
If you have not gotten the vaccine yet, now is the time to donate convalescent plasma. Luckily, hospitals have decreased the number of orders for it, according to May.
You can give blood every 56 days or 8 weeks, convalescent plasma every 4 weeks and platelets every 2 weeks.
