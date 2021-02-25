Johnson & Johnson vaccine 86% effective; awaiting FDA approval

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re learning more about what could become the next COVID-19 vaccine to enter the market, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The FDA announced Wednesday that the one dose vaccine is 86 percent effective against the most serious effects of the virus.
But, the vaccine still hasn’t been officially given the green light. .
We talked with Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health to find out how this vaccine could benefit the rollout process.
Dr. Landers says in addition to being a one dose shot, the vaccine is also easier to transport.
And it can be stored in a regular vaccine refrigerator, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“When this product is out on the market, I do expect that it will have a great impact in our ability for us to control the spread of this virus, if you will or the severity of this virus,” Dr. Landers said.
When and if the vaccine is approved by the FDA, Dr. Landers says the state could receive its first shipment in as soon as a week.
We’re expecting to find out if it is approved on Friday.
