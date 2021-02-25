Investigators, mother of suspect testify in Marshall County murder trial

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Marshall County’s first murder trial of 2021 is happening this week.
Dale Hopson is charged with murder. He’s accused of killing his wife almost 5 years ago, at their home in the Joppa Community.
On Wednesday, an Arab Police Sergeant testified saying that he responded to the scene in April of 2016.That night, he said officers found Joyce Hopson dead from a gunshot to the head.
Dale Hopson told officers he was cleaning his gun and accidentally shot Joyce. Dale’s mother, Janice Russell also testified.
She said she visited Dale and his wife the day of the shooting. She testified that Dale was drunk and acting strangely.
Russell asked Joyce to come to Huntsville with her, but said that Joyce refused because she was afraid Dale would kill her.
Later that night, Russell received a phone call from Dale where he said he had killed Joyce.
WAFF 48 was able to speak with defense attorney Enza Giles.
“Well, the facts speak for themselves and the law depends on honest folks and factual presentations in cases. So as far as we are concerned the facts will speak for themselves, we disagree with the state of Alabama’s position on this case, but that’s just the nature of the beast to have different viewpoints,” said Giles.
The trial is expected to resume Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.
