Huntsville’s Church Street construction project takes step forward; new lanes open up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A major road construction project in north Huntsville is taking a big step forward this week.
Wednesday morning, two lanes were opened on Pratt Avenue and Church Street.
Traffic was switched on Pratt Avenue and Church Street to the new asphalt, so now crews can start working on the other sections.
Right now it’s two lanes on both sides, but when it’s done, drivers will have four lanes to use each way, something business owners on this stretch of road have been looking forward to for years.
Cones, cones, and more orange cones: It’s the sight the owner of Sublett Insurance Agency, Larry Sublett, has seen for over two years now.
“We didn’t know each day when we came in exactly what would be set up in our lots, how we were going to maneuver it and you had to find a lot of comedy in it at times. It could be funny at times,” Sublett said.
But some days that humor turns into frustration for his tenants.
“We’d have clients not knowing how to get in to, not being able to get in and out of the parking lot,” he explained.
And for the clients of those customers, knowing progress is being made is a big relief.
“I avoid this area here at all costs pretty much,” John Heath said.
John Heath is one of those clients, who came by Amtrust Financial Services to file his taxes. He says driving through this area has been a major headache for him.
“Can’t get it and can’t get out. You don’t know whether to go this way to get out or that way to get out. It’s not like it’s an intersection that nobody uses. It’s just a real pain sometimes,” Heath said.
And Sublett says he is most excited about the potential added businesses the completion of the project will bring for his tenants.
“It will be better for them in the long run. You know, I’ve got some wonderful tenants, I want it to be right for them,” Sublett said.
Right now the rest of the work is expected to be complete by the end of May.
