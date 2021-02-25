Free COVID-19 testing in Athens March 2nd

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Blackburn Road Baptist Church is hosting a free COVID-19 Testing Event on Tuesday, March 2.
Testing will occur from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The results come in 48 hours.
No insurance or payment is required and no appointment is necessary.
The Free Covid-19 Testing is sponsored by the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the Alabama Civil Air Patrol, and the Alabama Health Education Coalition.
Blackburn Baptist Church is located at 17836 Blackburn Road in Athens.
