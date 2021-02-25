Florence Utilities customers can donate to non-profit organization to help those in need

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Last week’s winter weather is long gone, but a lingering impact on many families is going to be high utility bills.
Florence Utilities customers can add a small donation to their utility bill.
That goes to help neighbors struggling to pay for utilities. The program is called Project Help. It’s a partnership between Florence Utilities and the Help Center, that’s a Florence non-profit.
If a family is struggling to pay their bill and receives a final notice, they can ask for up to 100-dollars in assistance. The Help Center’s Director said the pandemic had already created a greater need for this program.
Last week’s winter storm is only making it worse.
“On your utility bill you will receive a notice on how you will do it. You can either sign up in person or go online and actually sign up there and go for a dollar up. It’ll be added to your power bill and each month those dollars are collected and sent to the help center for their use,” said Mayor Andy Betterton.
Florence Utility customers will be getting authorization cards with their next bills that you can fill out to start donating every month.
