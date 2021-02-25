Concerned citizens speak out about their concerns for Marshall County Animal Shelter

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -An update to WAFF 48′s investigation of the deteriorating Marshall County Animal Shelter and its euthanasia policies.
On Wednesday, animal advocates brought a list of changes to the Marshall County Commission meeting on Wednesday.
Angie Moon was one of those advocates.
She asked that a written euthanasia policy be written.
She also wants a third party to make sure that policy is followed.
Moon said the department needs to create a procedure manual, post monthly reports, and mark animal control vehicles.
She also wants animal control job descriptions updated to include daily shelter duties.
Another request, adding “no-kill” to the animal control department’s mission statement.
Moon also wants each commissioner to visit the Shelter themselves and report back.
The commission didn’t agree to any actions on Wednesday, but does promise the shelter, which is in disrepair, will be fixed.
“We are going to renovate the building and we are going to save as many animals as we possibly can, but we are going to do it in a financial matter,” said Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.
Moon said she and other concerned citizens will continue to attend the commission meetings and follow up until their concerns are resolved.
