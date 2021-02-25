Arson investigation leads officers to discover gambling machines at local tax business

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:55 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department confiscated a number of gambling machines from a local business Thursday morning.

According to HPD, a potential arson call in the early morning hours helped officers discover the machines. Upon arriving at Tax Capitol on Bronco Circle, police witnessed 27 gambling devices in plain sight as they were investigating the possible arson.

HPD plans to remove all 27 machines by the end of the day.

WAFF’s Kailey Schuyler was first on the scene and took the following photo of the materials removed.

Gambling machines removed from local Tax Capitol business (Source: WAFF)

At this time, it is unknown if charges will be filed against the business owner or anyone else involved.

