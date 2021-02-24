Warm, spring-like day with afternoon 70s!

From there it is pretty much all downhill. Another pretty nice day Thursday with the low to mid 60s and periods of sunshine. Small chance at a stray shower or two early Thursday, but rain chances will start to peak up by the end of the week as our next big rain moves in for Friday morning’s commute. Sadly, it looks like this wet weather will continue through the weekend as well. Rainfall over the weekend and into early next week will bring upwards of 3 inches or more for some spots, with potentially heavier amounts through early next week. This could lead to potential of flooding by the late weekend and early next week if it all pans out. We are still early here, but just keep a close eye on the weekend forecast as we get closer.