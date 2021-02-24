Warm, spring-like day with afternoon 70s!

Happy Wednesday! We are in for one our nicest days of the winter today so soak it up!
Waking up to a warm and calm morning across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. Clear skies this morning will be with us all day long as a southwest wind will help warm us up quickly as we move into the afternoon. High temperatures today will likely climb into the low 70s for most Valley communities. This would be the second time this month that we have hit the 70s. Should be nice and sunny today, with clouds starting to move in later in the day. Wind today will be breezy at times at 15 to 25 mph.
From there it is pretty much all downhill. Another pretty nice day Thursday with the low to mid 60s and periods of sunshine. Small chance at a stray shower or two early Thursday, but rain chances will start to peak up by the end of the week as our next big rain moves in for Friday morning’s commute. Sadly, it looks like this wet weather will continue through the weekend as well. Rainfall over the weekend and into early next week will bring upwards of 3 inches or more for some spots, with potentially heavier amounts through early next week. This could lead to potential of flooding by the late weekend and early next week if it all pans out. We are still early here, but just keep a close eye on the weekend forecast as we get closer.
