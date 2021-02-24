Sunny and 70

Sunny and mild for your afternoon ahead. Temperatures will settle nicely into the 70s for your Wednesday and continue to be comfortable overnight.
Slight chances for rain pop up tonight but clear quickly, leaving us with dry skies for your Thursday morning commute. Although we won’t get quite as warm tomorrow, temperatures will continue to be comfortable and in the 60s.
Rain chances follow us into the weekend and begin to add up in totals by Monday. Over the next 7 days we could see 4+ inches in rain for some portions of the Valley.
The next 10 days continue to trend warm with spring just around the corner.
