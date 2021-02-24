North Alabama teams reach State Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The road to Birmingham and the State basketball tournament began at Regional Sites across North Alabama, as high schools teams battle to move one step closer to potential State Championships. Tuesday, The Northwest regional on the campus of Wallace State Hanceville sent four winners to State.
In Class 4A girls Regional Final Rogers beat Good Hope 58-41. Rogers advances to the 4A State Tournament and will face Geneva Friday in the Semifinals Friday.
In another Class 4A Girls final Mae Jemison outlasted East Limestone 56-51 to advance to State for the first time since 2005. The Lady Jaguars will play Charles Henderson Saturday.
In the Class 4A Boys Regional Final the Brooks Lions defeated Deshler 61-47 to return to the State Semifinals. Brooks lost last season in the 4A Championships. The Lions will face Booker T Washington Friday.
The other 4A Boys Regional final was a battle of rivals Mae Jemison and Lee. The Generals beat Mae Jemison for the fourth time this season 70-43. Lee will face Sylacauga Saturday.
The Northeast Regionals on the campus of Jacksonville State had two games involving North Alabama teams
Plainview and Sylvania battled in the Class 3A Girls final. Sylvania escaped with a 54-53 win. The Lady Rans will play Monday March 1st in Birmingham.
The Fyffe Red Devils defeated Plainview 66-62. The Red Devils will head to Birmingham Monday in the Class 3A State Semifinals.
The Northwest and Northeast Regionals continue Wednesday.
