Marshall County Sheriff’s Office launches new mobile app

GUNTERSVILLE Ala. (WAFF) -The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has a smartphone app, that will help keep you informed and safe.
Sheriff Phil Sims said the new app was made possible thanks to a technology grant and does not cost taxpayers any money. It’s available for iphone and android.
Most importantly, Sheriff Sims said the department wanted to give back and be transparent with citizens.
“We’ll be able to do notifications and push notifications out through this app. That way if you have your notifications turned on as soon as that information is released it will come across your phone,” said Sheriff Sims.
Users will be able to access jail information, natural disasters, car accidents, submit tips and find out if registered sex offenders are living in your area.
“It will show you by pins where that person is in the county. You just select on the pin and it gives you the address, the name of the person and what they have been charged with. Or you can go the list section and it will list everyone by their photograph and by their name also,” said Sheriff Sims.
The app is free, and you may download it through your app store on android or iPhone.
