Madison City Schools elementary rezoning plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Madison and have a child attending a Madison City elementary school, he or she may be going to a different school next school year.
Zoning changes were announced on Tuesday to make room for Midtown Elementary School. That’s the school being built off of Wall Triana Highway next to Kroger. One purpose of this school is to help accommodate for the city’s growth.
The school is slated to open in August, and will have around 840 students.
Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said with a city that is drawing in so many people because of the high ranking education, they are having to stay one step ahead of the growth.
“We are going to outgrow our seven elementary schools here it’s just a matter of when that happens. We might have to look at coming back online with an eighth elementary school this year,” Dr. Nichols said. “While I would like to say this plan will last us five years, I hope that we will slowly grow into it.”
However, Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols does explain with this rezoning proposal nothing is set in stone.
Dr. Nichols said he is looking for feedback from parents for possible changes.
If you have any feedback, you’re asked to fill out the form on the Madison City Schools website.
Feedback is being accepted through Sunday.
