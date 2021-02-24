Madison City School students return to on-campus learning

Madison City Schools re-entry in September. (Source: Madison City Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 4:13 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools students will return to in-person classes due to the decline in coronavirus cases.

Madison City Schools released a statement on Wednesday afternoon that states “With the positivity rate at near 10% and indicators from both the Huntsville Hospital System and the ADPH of declining Covid-19 issues, we will return all of our school-based students to an everyday schedule beginning Monday, March 1.”

The school district said in order to provide testing opportunities for both school-based and virtual students, there will be a few scheduled virtual days.

“On March 9, school-based and virtual 11th grade students will take the ACT on campus; therefore, 9th, 10th, and 12th grade school-based students will have an asynchronous virtual learning day. On April 9 and 23, virtual students in grades 2nd - 8th will be taking the ACAP Summative assessment on campus. Therefore, school-based students in grades Pre-K - 8th will have asynchronous virtual learning days on both April 9 and 23,” said Superintendent Ed Nichols.

