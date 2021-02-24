Madison City School students return to on-campus learning

“On March 9, school-based and virtual 11th grade students will take the ACT on campus; therefore, 9th, 10th, and 12th grade school-based students will have an asynchronous virtual learning day. On April 9 and 23, virtual students in grades 2nd - 8th will be taking the ACAP Summative assessment on campus. Therefore, school-based students in grades Pre-K - 8th will have asynchronous virtual learning days on both April 9 and 23,” said Superintendent Ed Nichols.