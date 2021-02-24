Madison City School students return to on-campus learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools students will return to in-person classes due to the decline in coronavirus cases.
Madison City Schools released a statement on Wednesday afternoon that states “With the positivity rate at near 10% and indicators from both the Huntsville Hospital System and the ADPH of declining Covid-19 issues, we will return all of our school-based students to an everyday schedule beginning Monday, March 1.”
The school district said in order to provide testing opportunities for both school-based and virtual students, there will be a few scheduled virtual days.
“On March 9, school-based and virtual 11th grade students will take the ACT on campus; therefore, 9th, 10th, and 12th grade school-based students will have an asynchronous virtual learning day. On April 9 and 23, virtual students in grades 2nd - 8th will be taking the ACAP Summative assessment on campus. Therefore, school-based students in grades Pre-K - 8th will have asynchronous virtual learning days on both April 9 and 23,” said Superintendent Ed Nichols.
