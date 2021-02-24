Leaders in Jackson and Marshall Counties to complete economic impact study on the lake

SAND MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) -People camp there, fish there, and more.
Leaders in Jackson and Marshall Counties want to know just how big a part Lake Guntersville play in tourism, and how they can use that to draw more people to the area.
Sarah Stahl works for the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce. She is the Director for Marketing and Tourism and will be helping an economic impact study. Stahl said the study would benefit both Jackson and Marshall Counties.
Leaders will know where to invest more money and how to best utilize resources to boost business.
“With it it’s going to arm us with enough data so we can do lots of things. So, we can address some infrastructure issues and what we need to do to fix them, it’s also going to arm our municipalities with information, and they can move forward in grant projects and have access to data that we never had before,” said Stahl.
Stahl says the study is more important now than ever because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Covid has hurt our businesses locally in a lot of different ways. One of the hardest hit areas are businesses related to hospitality and tourism just because of the lack of people travelling,” said Stahl.
Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau will also be a part of the study.
President Katy Norton said she believes this study will help provide them with knowledge and data they need to better leverage cities and counties for future growth.
Jacksonville State University is overseeing the study. It could take about 3 months to complete.
