Huntsville Amphitheater set to open Spring 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Get ready for a state-of-the-art venue to make it’s appearance to town! Huntsville’s new amphitheater is set to open April 2022.
Internationally renowned Venue Group, led by Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons, has announced plans for the forthcoming Huntsville Amphitheater,
Construction is now underway for the nearly 8,000+ capacity live music and event space.
Huntsville Venue Group, led locally by the award-winning Ryan Murphy, includes leadership from the global Venue Group team including Founder Ben Lovett, his brother Greg Lovett, Graham Brown & Jesse Mann, in partnership with other respected industry veterans Mike Luba, Don Sullivan, Jeff Kicklighter & Al Santos.
“One of the biggest trends in the past 10 years has been an elevation of the quality and variety of food offerings, especially around music. We believe there is a huge amount of opportunity in the hospitality side of entertainment to deliver food and drinks of such excellence that they stand on their own two feet as an offering not simply as a way to “tide you over,” quench the thirst or satiate the hunger temporarily. We have to aspire for higher standards than that. One of the reasons that Huntsville is so appealing to me and the team is it feels like going the extra mile is in the DNA of this city and we intend to go the extra mile when it comes to not just the concert experience but the restaurants and bars that lay adjacent and that will serve customers year-round,” said Ben Lovett.
Huntsville’s Amphitheater will provide more than just live musical concerts, but the space will serve as 365-day experience that will, provide daily community building opportunities for local groups, businesses and government organizations to hold both large-scale and small gatherings.
“More than an amphitheatre, this facility will help us grow our music and culture economy,” said Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville. “It will allow us to become a community of curators, where we can develop our own creative content that is unique to Huntsville that we can share globally. In addition to arts festivals, markets, and world-famous musicians, we’ll be able to incubate our own talent, showing that our next great entrepreneurs don’t all have to be in space and missile defense.”
Venue Group is currently in talks with regional chefs and local vendors to bring to life their prized food village that will operate year-round and provide food and beverage options not only to visitors at the Amphitheatre but also serve as an amenity and social space for Mid-City.
To learn more about the Huntsville Amphitheater visit https://www.huntsvilleamphitheater.com/
