Elkmont barbershop offers free cuts, shave to linemen and first responders

“I live in a rural area in Elkmont. We lost power for 3 days. They worked long hard hours to try and restore power in the area and I wanted to give back,” said Marie Smith, owner of Hill Top Barbershop. “I am offering free haircuts and shaves to all linemen, first responders that worked out in the winter storm this past week. I’d like Huntsville and Scottsboro to know they are welcome and I’d like to serve them too.”