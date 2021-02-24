CVS in Moulton administering COVID-19 vaccine this week

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - CVS Health announced today that it will begin to administer vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 25 at nine select CVS Pharmacy locations across Alabama.
CVS pharmacy in Moulton will be the only one in North Alabama. Patients must meet the Alabama criteria for Group 1B to receive the vaccine.
According to the CVS website, the vaccine will also be available at locations in Bayou La Batre, Camden, Evergreen, Greensboro, Jackson, Lanett, Tuskegee, and Union Springs. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Alabama communities
Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, will be approximately 11,700 total weekly doses. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following Alabama counties.
WAFF is told patients must register in advance at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or the CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287.
Walk-in vaccinations will not be provided.
