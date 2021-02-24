Crews respond to structure fire near Randolph Avenue, California Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Huntsville Wednesday morning.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to an emergency call at a vacant house on California Street in North Huntsville shortly after 4:30 a.m.
Huntsville Fire told WAFF’s Kailey Schuyler that two crew members fell through a hole in the floor as they walked in but were immediately pulled out. No injuries were reported
The fire started in the duplex’s basement and went though the attic.
