Crews respond to structure fire near Randolph Avenue, California Street

California Street fire - 6 a.m. update
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 24, 2021 at 5:14 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 6:18 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Huntsville Wednesday morning.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to an emergency call at a vacant house on California Street in North Huntsville shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Huntsville Fire told WAFF’s Kailey Schuyler that two crew members fell through a hole in the floor as they walked in but were immediately pulled out. No injuries were reported

The fire started in the duplex’s basement and went though the attic.

