Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana bill
Wednesday, the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill which allows people with certain health conditions to receive medical marijuana. (Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By WBRC Staff | February 24, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 5:01 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Senate passed a medical marijuana bill, 21-8 Wednesday. It will now move to the House for a final vote.

Earlier this month, the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill which allows people with certain health conditions to receive medical marijuana.

Some conditions include cancer, anxiety, and epilepsy. That person would need approval from a physician.

A medical marijuana bill passed the Senate last year. However the House never had a chance to vote on it because session ended early due to COVID.

You can read the bill in its entirety by clicking here.

