Sylvania man arrested after flashing narcotics, guns, money on social media

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police arrested a man after he was caught flashing narcotics, money and guns on a popular social media app.
Agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit received tips on February 21 about a video on SnapChat of an individual flashing marijuana, guns and money.
According to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, agents quickly responded and a search warrant was obtained. DeKalb County Narcotics agents, along with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sylvania Police Officers conducted the search which led to the arrest of 22-year-old Cody Lance McIntosh of Sylvania.
The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video that bleeps out obscene language.
WAFF is told McIntosh was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance. Authorities said the Department of Human Resources was called to put a safety plan into place for a minor was in the home at the time of the incident.
Agents confiscated over a pound of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of money, THC wax and a pistol.
“We want to thank the public for their willingness to come forward and expose this illegal activity. Our DTF, Deputies and Sylvania PD done a phenomenal job quickly following leads and tips provided to make a quick arrest. Guns and drugs have no good outcome for anyone and will be fought hard every day in DeKalb County,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
