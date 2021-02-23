Sun soaked 60s & 70s Tuesday and Wednesday

Just a fantastic Tuesday across the Tennessee Valley with sunny skies and highs reaching the mid to upper 60s, westerly winds will be breezy through sunset.
Cool temps are expected overnight through Wednesday morning with lows near 40 degrees, a light breeze should prevent any widespread fog from developing. Wednesday will be gorgeous as well with temps in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine! A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out Wednesday night into Thursday morning with temps in the middle 40s.
Things get more active by Friday with widespread soaking rain showers through the day, temps will be cooler Friday afternoon with highs in the low to middle 40s. The weekend isn’t looking great for the time being with rain showers and storms expected on both Saturday and Sunday, temps will be in the middle 60s. Rain will continue into next week as we head into the month of March.
We will closely monitor the rain fall potential over the next several days as widespread, soaking rain could lead to some flooding issues… check back for the latest forecast.
