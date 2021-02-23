South Carolina police need help from Huntsville community to solve cold case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police from Elgin, South Carolina are hoping to solve a cold case they’ve been working on for years, but they need your help here in the Tennessee Valley.
Adrianna Laster was last seen in 2011 in Elgin South Carolina, and officially reported missing in 2012, but leaders with the Elgin Police Department report she has family and friends here in Huntsville that may have information they need to crack this case wide open.
Sergeant Michelle Sinclair has been working on this case day in and day out, and she said her hope is to see Laster alive and well.
There’s one person of interest in this case according to police, and that’s Laster’s boyfriend that she was living with at the time of her disappearance. Police said his name is Freddie Grant.
”Everytime something comes in we just try to get more and more information. One tip leads to another. As I mentioned before one tip could be integral into getting this case. Maybe someone heard something. Maybe someone saw something.”
Grant is not unknown by the law.
Police report he was also sentenced for the kidnapping and murder of a 15-year old girl.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
