Man arrested

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 23, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 6:04 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Law Enforcement Association State Troopers have wrapped up an investigation into a deadly crash in Jackson county that happened nearly two years ago.

According to ALEA, 57-year-old Marty Outlaw was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide on Sunday.

Troopers say he’s to blame for a wreck in November of 2018 that killed a woman on County Road 19.

The Section man was allegedly driving a 2007 Toyota Camry that left the roadway and struck a tree. His passenger, Tina Marsee Gifford, 45, also of Section, was not using a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Outlaw was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. Speed was a contributing factor to the crash. He is being held in the Jackson county jail without bond.

