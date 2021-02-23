Man arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Law Enforcement Association State Troopers have wrapped up an investigation into a deadly crash in Jackson county that happened nearly two years ago.
According to ALEA, 57-year-old Marty Outlaw was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide on Sunday.
Troopers say he’s to blame for a wreck in November of 2018 that killed a woman on County Road 19.
The Section man was allegedly driving a 2007 Toyota Camry that left the roadway and struck a tree. His passenger, Tina Marsee Gifford, 45, also of Section, was not using a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Outlaw was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment. Speed was a contributing factor to the crash. He is being held in the Jackson county jail without bond.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.