Madison vapor store robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department responded to a robbery at a vapor store on Highway 72 Monday night.
According to Lieutenant Jonathan Stout, around 8:30 p.m. on February 22, a man walked through the doors of Sky Zone Vapors/Smoke Shop/CBD on Highway 72, pulled out a gun and robbed the cashier.
Police say the suspect got away with undisclosed amount of money. However, no one was hurt during the incident. Madison police say the suspect is currently on the run and is a “possible danger” to the public.
