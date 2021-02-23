Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers to retire in July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital will have a new CEO later this year.
Huntsville Hospital Health System announced Tuesday that David Spillers, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the multi-hospital system since 2006, will retire in July 2021.
In the Health System’s announcement, Health Care Authority Board chairman Phillip Bentley said Spillers has led the Health System to “unparalleled growth and success.” Upon Spillers’ retirement, Jeff Samz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Health System, will become CEO, said Bentley.
“It has been a great ride but it’s time to do some things that I have not taken the time to do while working.” said Spillers. “I have been privileged over the past 33 years to work in healthcare during a period of incredible changes and challenges. None have been bigger than the pandemic that we face today. Our team has performed incredibly well and I am confident that we will ultimately win this battle. We’ve served our community for 125 years but there is more work to be done. I am also blessed to work with what I consider to be the best leadership team and the best board that any health system could have. I can step away knowing that what we have built here will continue to thrive and grow.”
Spillers plans to remain in Huntsville after retiring.
“Cindy and I love Huntsville. It’s our home now. Running a system like ours consumes most of your time. I look forward to having more time to do the things I have put off for many years.”
Bentley said that Spillers would continue to serve the organization as a consultant to the hospital system following his retirement.
Both men say they are excited to have Samz take over as CEO. Samz joined Huntsville Hospital in 2009 as COO. He and Spillers previously worked together in Asheville, North Carolina.
“You can’t find a more qualified person to be the next CEO of this system,” said Spillers. “I am happy for the organization and for Jeff that he will succeed me.”
Bentley echoed Spillers’ comments about Samz, saying, “We have the utmost confidence in Jeff. He is well prepared to lead our organization. We know him and trust that under his leadership we will continue to excel.”
Samz’s career in hospital administration has spanned 28 years, including the past twelve in Huntsville.
Prior to coming here, he worked at Vanderbilt Health, Duke Health and at Mission Health in Asheville, North Carolina. In Huntsville, he is responsible for operations at all System hospitals, physician practices, and outpatient locations.
In the community, Samz currently serves as the Secretary-Treasurer of Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board, and the Secretary-Treasurer of U.S. Space and Rocket Center Foundation Board. He is a former member of the United Way board of directors. Samz is a Morehead Scholar and 1992 graduate of the University of North Carolina. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Wake Forest University in 1999.
