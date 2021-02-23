Huntsville church sends massive water bottle donation to Texas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Help is on the way to those in Texas without clean drinking water.
Oakwood University Church collected thousands of bottles of water to take to Houston. This lesson in giving is benefiting more than just those who need help most.
“Lord we’re praying for Pastor Williams as he makes the long trip to Houston.”
Prayers go up as cases of bottled water go inside this large U-Haul truck.
“I believe we have a calling from the Lord to help others,” said Oakwood University Church Senior Pastor Dr. Carlton Byrd.
Volunteers load case, after case, of bottled water that will be taken to Houston and given to people who don’t have clean drinking water.
“Those are our families. That’s our friends. It’s not about status, or income or color. At this point they just need water,” said James Swan, We Care Alabama.
More than 15-thousand bottles of water will travel some 765 miles from Oakwood University Church to a drop off point in Houston.
“There are people in real desperate need. I’m just happy to help,” said Huntsville resident Patrick Jordan.
It’s not just the community helping lend a hand during a bad time. This group of men are part of DAP - short for Drug Alternative Program. They’re using this mission of mercy as a second chance at redemption.
‘It’s about faith, hope, and love,” said Clifford Harris, Drug Alternative Program.
Jacob Merchant helps load the truck . He admits he’s getting help for a drug problem. He’s been in trouble for robbery. Today, though, he says his life is about giving back.
“What would Jesus do? If Jesus was there he would provide water he would be in Texas helping so I want to follow Christ and be like Jesus so I’m excited,” said Jacob Merchant, Drug Alternative Program.
Allen Davis is part of the DAP group too. He’s leaving out for Texas to help provide clean water to those stranded by last week’s winter storm.
“It warms my heart to be able to help people. I’ve needed help in my life and I’m very thankful for the people who helped me. It’s a blessing to be able to give that back and help people in need now,” said Allen Davis, Drug Alternative Program
People like those in Texas eagerly awaiting help from Huntsville. Collected cases of water will be transported to Houston, Texas and distributed to community residents on Tuesday at the World Harvest Church.
If you’d like more information on how to donate to the people in Texas email Paul Goodridge, Associate Pastor Oakwood University Church at pgoodridge@oucsda.org.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.