The future location of Space Command under formal review; welcomed by Alabama state leaders

Huntsville Mayor, Tommy Battle singing the same tune, telling 48 News “Huntsville is proud of Redstone’s selection as the nation’s top site for the U.S Space Command, and we welcome any inquiries into the process. The Air Force’s exhaustive two-year site review meticulously analyzed every conceivable factor in its decision to choose the Redstone region on its merits. Huntsville has a highly successful track record in locating commands here, and any visitor to our city knows the strength and depth of our space work and space legacy. When you factor in the capabilities of the Redstone Federal campus, our many innovative businesses (both large and small), the low cost of doing business, high quality of life, strong education system and skilled workforce, it’s easy to see why Huntsville is the number one choice time and time again.”