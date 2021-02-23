Decatur Utilities seeking approval for nearly $10 million pipe repair project

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities is asking city council members to approve an almost $10-million dollar project to keep your drinking water safe.
The money would pay to replace 6,300 feet of aged piping at the water treatment plant. The current cast iron pipes were installed between 1936-1966.
Tom Cleveland with Decatur Utilities says they are being replaced with ductile iron piping.
“It just provides us with better redundancy and up-to-date piping in our system to make sure we provide good service to our customers,” Cleveland said.
The new pipes will have an estimated 50 year life span.
“This project also includes the replacement of a filter backwash pump and four 4 million gallon pumps and motors in our finish water pump station number 1,” Cleveland said.
DU will pay for the upgrades, but first, it requires support from the city council.
“This is just something that’s basic service to our citizens that needs to be updated. You know 50-80 year old pipes, something could go wrong,” said Council President Jacob Ladner.
Ladner says this is for keeping Decatur’s infrastructure up to date and modern.
“This is just a good project. Decatur Utilities is continuing to make sure that their infrastructure is up to date. And this will be for the benefit of decades to come for the citizens,” Ladner said.
If approved, the project will take 18 months to complete. Customers are not expected to see a rate increase.
