Decatur-Morgan Hospital down to lowest COVID-19 inpatient number in months

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in months, Decatur-Morgan hospital is in the single digits for COVID-19 inpatients.
The hospital had more than 100 patients at one point. Currently, there are only 9.
“Where we are in this journey, the sun is coming up, the sun is coming up. And we are just so proud that we are getting to where we are,” said Judy Smith from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Hospital CEO Kelli Powers says the low numbers are no reason to stop taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“We are elated however I want to also emphasize don’t take your foot off the gas you know continue to social distance, wear your masks, get in line to get your vaccine so we can get the heard immunity,” Powers said.
200 Morgan County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department. 121 of those have been since January 1-st.
Smith says demand for a vaccine is still far greater than supply. She saysthat’s difficult for those in healthcare, who want to help right now.
Smith said it is fulfilling to be able to administer available vaccines.
“I cannot tell you what its like when somebody comes up there, gets there doses, and then says, we’re finally going to be able to see our grandchildren again,” Smith said.
If you are scheduled for a second dose, that will be available for you when it’s time to get it.
“We do have some first doses, about 3,300 first doses but we have 3,500 in the queue to get the first doses so just work with us and be patient. Our people are trying to call and get people scheduled to come in,” Powers said.
First doses are not as widely available because of supply, but workers are trying to schedule appointments as soon as vaccine is available.
